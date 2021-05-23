Player ratings: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Man United – good showing from academy graduates

Manchester United fielded a second string full of young academy hopefuls this afternoon and triumphed 2-1 over Wolves. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 7 – Organised his defence well. Couldn’t do much about the goal.

Brandon Williams 7 – Did well enough for a player who hasn’t had much football this season.

Eric Bailly 6 – A fairly good performance from Bailly.

Axel Tuanzebe 8 – If today was an audition for who should partner Victor Lindelof in the Europa League final on Wednesday, then Tuanzebe surely did enough. He was composed, athletic and blocked just about everything Wolves had to offer.

Alex Telles 6 – A mixed bag. Was partly responsible for the goal and defensively suspect at times, but played a beautiful cross-field ball for Elanga in the first half that should have been a goal and contributed well to the attack.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Typical Matic performance. Strong and protected the defence well.

Donny van de Beek 8 – Dominated the first half. Faded a little in the second but the Dutchman has finally put himself on the map with this performance.

Anthony Elanga 8 – A great goal and some excellent movement. Made a few naive choices but really was a breath of fresh air.

Juan Mata 9 – Superb from Mata. Intelligent link-up play, a coolly taken penalty and tireless performance. Let’s hope it’s not his last for United but awarding him our man of the match in case it is.

Dan James 5 – Cracking cross for Elanga’s goal but otherwise a bumbling and hapless performance from James.

Amad 8 – A mature performance with some deft touches. Didn’t try too much and looked the part.

Substitutes

Hannibal 7 – Looked confident and strong.

Shola Shoretire 6 – Did not get on the ball enough to make much impact.

Will Fish 6 – Not enough time to make an impact.