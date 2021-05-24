David Moyes says Declan Rice ‘100%’ staying at West Ham United



The long-winded Premier League season has now closed its doors as we look back at a crazy season, West Ham’s story has been spectacular but it may not be the best of news for Manchester United fans as they wait patiently after the rumours surrounding Declan Rice.

Man United fans would have been watching the Hammers post-January this season because of Jesse Lingard’s sensational form.

The attacking midfielder on loan from United contributed to nine goals as well as assisting four during his first 10 appearances for the club.

Lingard’s form has brought questions with it regarding a possible swap deal for defensive midfielder Declan Rice who according to Transfermarkt is valued at £51.00m

Just like the 28-year-old star, Rice has been in sensational form, protecting the defence and contributing to the goals that paved the way to West Ham achieving European football.

However, speaking to BBC Sport former United manager David Moyes played down the rumours involving the possible transfer of Rice to another club.

When asked if he now has a battle with other clubs to keep the 22-year-old next season, Moyes simply responded saying ‘not at all’.

Moyes’ position is strengthened by the fact that the Hammers have secured Europa League football next season after they finished with their highest points tally of the Premier League era.

The Hammers boss also responded to a question about how confident he remains about keeping the defensive midfielder at the club next season, quickly replying that he remains one hundred percent positive.

According to football.london, Moyes spoke again to the media where he provided more information on Declan Rice and how he fully expects him to take part next season.

“I don’t think David Sullivan, David Gold or myself have any intention of losing Declan Rice,” Moyes said.

“We have just qualified for Europe, I think it is a brilliant achievement and Declan is a big part of that and we want him to be a big part of what we do next year as well”.