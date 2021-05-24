Manchester United need Declan Rice to keep Paul Pogba happy

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United have reportedly figured out a way to keep Paul Pogba happy by securing one of their transfer targets in West Ham’s Declan Rice.

The sensational Frenchman is certainly more at home under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer than he was with Jose Mourinho but that hasn’t resulted in a contract extension just yet.

Pogba’s current deal runs out next summer, leading some to believe the club may be forced to sell him this year to avoid losing him for free.

Solskjaer has used the former Juventus man in various roles, initially as an attacking-midfielder before Bruno Fernandes’ arrival, then as a central-midfielder or defensive-midfielder, and lately as a left-winger.

Pogba’s largely played well under the Norwegian’s management and it seems the club have a plan to secure a top talent in order to keep him on board.

It was always obvious Pogba enjoyed the offensive side of the game but unfortunately, there was no real room for him further the field.

The academy graduate was also a victim of his own ability to control games as Manchester United don’t have a true deep-lying playmaker in that same ilk.

Playing Pogba deeper to allow the players to bring the ball out of the back more successfully made sense.

However, Solskjaer would later go on to prefer the combination of Fred and Scott McTominay in midfield as it gave the team more solidity.

Signing Rice solves two problems in one, though actually convincing West Ham to part ways is going to be incredibly difficult as The Peoples Person reported.

