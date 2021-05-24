Marcus Rashford continues recovery ahead of crucial Manchester United fixture

Manchester United may be getting a fully fit Marcus Rashford back soon as news surfaced to provide an injury update.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly admitted in the past that it’s been a long time since the academy product has played without some type of knock bothering him.

Rashford has consistently put his body on the line and it’s led to a debate among United fans over what is better for the club.

Some argue the young Englishman has shown true sacrifice and determination and that should be applauded in a difficult season.

Others believe Rashford’s long-term health should have come first and that he should have been allowed to recover fully before featuring.

🗣️ @Ankaman616: "Marcus Rashford is wearing shoes and trainers again, so I think his ankle injury is getting a lot better, I also think his shoulder injury is getting a lot better." [Talk of the Devils, @TheAthleticUK] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 24, 2021

Regardless of where one stands in the debate, it’s obvious that a fitter Rashford equals a better Rashford and so if he’s feeling better ahead of the Europa League final then he may play a crucial role in it.

Despite his obvious fitness issues, the versatile attacker has put in brilliant numbers this season, grabbing 21 goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

It’s easy to get excited in regards to imagining what a fully fit Rashford could do if he’s getting the aforementioned stats while suffering through injuries.

It’s clear the exciting winger is close to reaching his full potential and he will remain crucial to Manchester United if he can continue getting double figures for both goals and assists.

It wouldn’t be unthinkable to suggest Rashford can hit 20 or more in both categories next season if he can remain fit.

That makes it all the more important for him to rest and recover properly before the next campaign begins.