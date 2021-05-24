The real reason Manchester United failed to win the title

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted second place is not good enough for a team of his club’s stature so he must be wondering what went wrong this season.

Although the campaign can be considered as a success, all things considered, it would be right to analyse what worked and what didn’t for his team.

This is even more important to do given how United were top of the table for a spell and looked to be really challenging for the title at one point.

Instead, Solskjaer’s men ended the season 12 points behind their fierce rivals Manchester City and now need to close the gap even more next year.

There has been a lot of debate about what needs to be done to do that and the Tweets below shed some light on where the Red Devils can start.

The difference between #mufc & the title was 6 draws. We had 7 goalless draws… https://t.co/bMD2MOMQDc — ً (@utdrobbo) May 23, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's #mufc:

• 19/20 — 3rd place & 33 points off the top

• 20/21 — 2nd place & 12 points off the top

• 21/22… — ً (@utdrobbo) May 23, 2021

Manchester United ended the season with six losses, the same amount as City, but they had a remarkable 11 draws.

If six draws was the difference and seven of the club’s total draws were goalless then it’s clear to see where the issues come from.

Although it’s not this simple, sometimes the problem is obvious and the two things fans have been complaining about all season would have helped.

A bit more firepower and creativity could have seen those draws be converted into wins and it’s why so many supporters have been pushing for Jadon Sancho’s signing.

The Borussia Dortmund man would have added both of those attributes to United and perhaps would have made the difference.