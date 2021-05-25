Eric Bailly threatens to quit Manchester United in bold interview

Eric Bailly has revealed he will consider leaving Manchester United if he doesn’t get enough game time in the future.

The Ivorian centre-back has recently renewed his contract, signing a deal that will last until 2024, potentially 2025 if the option to trigger a further year is taken.

Bailly has largely struggled to remain fit during his time at United, meaning he’s never really been a consistent first-choice option for the centre-back position.

Many feel the former Villareal man is the ideal partner for Harry Maguire but due to his injuries, he’s seen Victor Lindelof take that berth over the past two seasons at least.

Some fans questioned why Bailly renewed his contract and if it was even a good deal for the Red Devils but he expands on what happened below.

According to The Times, Bailly said: “Before signing the contract I wanted to be clear about my future in the team. If I’m going to get minutes and if I’m going to be OK, because I’m aware that I’ve had a lot of injuries.

“But I’m back and I feel strong and fit. I think I can be at the level that a top club like Manchester United requires.

“I spoke to him [Solskjaer] and he told me he wanted me to stay. The most important thing was not the renewal but the conversation we had: we sat down, we talked and he told me what he wanted from me and that he wanted me to continue.

“Competition is always good to improve. I just say that I want to stay in case I get the chance to play. I don’t want to be a starter one game and a substitute for another five.

“If that happens I will have to look for another solution. The new contract is fine but if I don’t play I will be open to listen to other proposals.”

The Peoples Person last covered Bailly’s contract extension almost a month ago when it was claimed securing his long-term future meant Manchester United could focus their attention on signing a top-class attacker.

The news of late suggests the club are still looking for a partner for Maguire so perhaps the defence department is not quite complete just yet.