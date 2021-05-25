Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Harry Maguire injury news ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that there are just three players who will not be able to take part in tomorrow’s Europa League final against Villareal in Gdansk, Poland.

‘Anthony [Martial] didn’t make it, Phil [Jones] of course didn’t make it,’ the manager said.

‘But apart from that Harry [Maguire]’s going to just run up and down the sideline I reckon, probably try to join in a little bit but apart from that we’re looking quite good.’

‘These players are ready for this and that’s the main thing.

‘I’ve seen in them something growing inside of them, more and more confident.

‘More and more robust, resilient to setbacks.

‘And as a group, I’m confident they’re ready to do this now.’

The manager was asked how difficult his team selection was going to be for the game.

‘It’s always difficult to leave players out. A final is a reward for what you’ve done the whole season. But if then there’s a doubt between a couple then it’s their form in the latter stages of course.

‘But we’ll enjoy the last session and the players will get the team tomorrow.’

A confident Solskjaer suggested that his side was prepared for anything but they were determined to triumph in the game.

‘We are ready for this but anything can happen in a final,’ he said.

‘You can concede a goal in the first minute, you can get an injury, get a player sent off … anything can happen.

‘So we just have to be ready for anything. That’s the thing with a final, it’s decided there and then.

‘We’ll all go home happy only if we win tomorrow.’