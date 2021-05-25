Raphael Varane latest: Potential transfer to Manchester United heats up

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane could be set for a transfer to Manchester United after reports emerged claiming opening talks have begun.

The French centre-back has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford but it’s a transfer that has never truly materialised.

However, Varane has never been closer to it potentially happening than now, as his current contract runs out next year.

It’s been said the 28-year-old has not been happy with what Madrid have offered him so far and that’s where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could potentially swoop in.

Fans would certainly love to see the towering defender play alongside Harry Maguire but they won’t be holding their breath waiting for it to happen.

According to Manchester Evening News, Liverpool are also keen on Varane despite Madrid being prepared to sell him to the Red Devils.

Director of football negotiations Matt Judge is said to have made initial contact, holding opening talks with the player’s camp to explore the option of a potential transfer.

The Peoples Person last covered Manchester United’s interest in Varane less than a week ago when Fabrizio Romano claimed his future depended on Zinedine Zidane’s own future.

The world-class manager doesn’t look set to remain in Spain next season so perhaps that would convince the talented defender to switch sides.

It’s also understood the La Liga giants are looking to make wholesale changes to a tired, old squad this summer.

Varane being on the top of Solskjaer’s wishlist makes perfect sense but some would argue it’s an unrealistic transfer.