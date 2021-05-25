Six Man United players called up for provisional England Euro 2020 squad

Six Manchester United stars have been selected in Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euro 2020.

Dean Henderson, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford have all been included in the squad, which was announced this lunchtime.

While Maguire and Rashford are England regulars, the inclusion of the other four is a testament to their form in 2020/21 and a real reward for their efforts this season.

It is ironic that if the tournament had not been postponed due to COVID-19, it is highly unlikely that Shaw and Lingard in particular would have been included after poor seasons last time around.

Last summer, Henderson was at best Southgate’s third choice keeper behind Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Burnley’s Nick Pope, but injuries to both have allowed him to creep up the pecking order and he could feature in the tournament, although Pickford remains favourite.

For Lingard, a January loan move to West Ham has re-ignited his career and earned him a spot in Southgate’s squad, although he is unlikely to be a starter as things stand.

On current form, Shaw is arguably the best left back in the world and he stands an excellent chance of making the starting XI for England’s first group game against Croatia.

Both Maguire and Rashford have been struggling with injuries and whilst Maguire must be considered a doubt for the tournament, his inclusion suggests that there is at least a chance that he will recover from his ankle injury in time to represent the Three Lions.

Rashford has reportedly chosen not to have surgery on his troublesome shoulder this summer so that he can participate in the tournament.

For United, it might have been better if the 23-year-old had a chance to rest as he has also had an ongoing problem with his foot that has been managed carefully in recent months.

Mason Greenwood’s inclusion is perhaps the happiest of all for United fans. After being axed by Southgate after his debut for off-field indiscretions, the Euros will be the perfect stage for the 19-year-old to show what he can do against the world’s best and it will certainly help his development for the Reds to gain experience at this high international level.