Tom Heaton strikes deal with Manchester United for free transfer

Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton has reportedly agreed to a transfer to Manchester United, becoming the club’s first signing of the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s current goalkeeping options are David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Sergio Romero, and Lee Grant, though massive changes in the department are expected this transfer window.

The experienced Argentine is meant to be leaving at the end of his contract next month whereas there are rumours the former Derby County will retire soon too.

Reports have also claimed neither De Gea nor Henderson will accept playing second fiddle next season so it’s likely one of them will leave.

Solskjaer has a massive decision to make in what will be the biggest shakeup in United’s goalkeeping department in recent years.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils had made contact over the past few weeks and there was finally a breakthrough as Heaton agreed to join as a free agent from Villa.

The Peoples Person covered the news when links were first made roughly two weeks ago when it was claimed he was joining to replace Romero as the new number three.

The aforementioned shakeup could see Heaton become the new number two to whoever is the first choice in De Gea or Henderson.

Although it’s unlikely, there have been whispers that Solskjaer could bring in a new face entirely for the starting XI spot between the sticks.

The argument was that the legendary Norwegian hasn’t been fully convinced by either goalkeeper, believing that they both have weaknesses and strengths but aren’t exactly what he’s looking for.

This has led to some reports emerging claiming that Manchester United are considering a move for AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, especially since his contract expires this summer.

Considering he’s just 22 years old, he would be the future of the club for at least the next decade too.

The Athletic and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano would later confirm the Mirror’s transfer news on Heaton.