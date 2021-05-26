David de Gea blasted by Manchester United fans for Europa League performance

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans couldn’t hide their disappointment in David de Gea following the loss to Villareal in the Europa League final.

In one of the most dramatic matches of the season, a 1-1 result over the course of 120 minutes meant the clash had to be decided by penalties.

Every single outfield player from both teams scored their penalties, leaving the goalkeepers having to take theirs.

Villareal’s goalkeeper netted his effort brilliantly, leaving De Gea needing to score or else his team would be knocked out.

The experienced Spaniard failed to impress in his efforts to save the penalties and he fell short in taking his own, meaning the La Liga club won the shoot-out.

Although the result of the match didn’t come down to just De Gea’s fault, he did play a role in the loss in the end.

Many feel that was his last match for Manchester United and it’s hard to see him recovering from that moment mentally as well.

In truth, De Gea could blame his outfield teammates for not performing better as well as the tie never should’ve gone to extra time, let alone penalties.

United only have themselves to blame for a dull display and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot to ponder over in the coming months.

