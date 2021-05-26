David de Gea blasted by Manchester United fans for Europa League performance

Manchester United fans couldn’t hide their disappointment in David de Gea following the loss to Villareal in the Europa League final.

In one of the most dramatic matches of the season, a 1-1 result over the course of 120 minutes meant the clash had to be decided by penalties.

Every single outfield player from both teams scored their penalties, leaving the goalkeepers having to take theirs.

Villareal’s goalkeeper netted his effort brilliantly, leaving De Gea needing to score or else his team would be knocked out.

The experienced Spaniard failed to impress in his efforts to save the penalties and he fell short in taking his own, meaning the La Liga club won the shoot-out.

What the Villarreal players saw in the penalty shoot out against De Gea. pic.twitter.com/s4RnlnF0N5 — Caleb . (@Caleb_Mufc) May 26, 2021

I never need to see Lindelof and De Gea in a Utd shirt again. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) May 26, 2021

May sound harsh (as someone had to miss after 22 penalties, not least a GK), but ultimately the story of De Gea at United. When it truly matters, a pussy. Have always said it. — Adroit Cadet (@Adroit_Cadet) May 26, 2021

If Dean Henderson was in goal then Manchester Utd comfortably win this trophy with ease. We all know that David de Gea is absolutely trash at saving & now taking penalties, but Ole still picked him. Is what it is. Congrats to Villarreal. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) May 26, 2021

Can’t blame De Gea for the penalty miss, but he’s now failed to save his last 35 spot-kicks. He didn’t look like saving any either. With all the info keepers now have on penalties, that’s just not good enough for a keeper of his reputation — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 26, 2021

De Gea didn’t get close to one penalty really. Great goalkeeper but not one for penalties. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 26, 2021

Although the result of the match didn’t come down to just De Gea’s fault, he did play a role in the loss in the end.

Many feel that was his last match for Manchester United and it’s hard to see him recovering from that moment mentally as well.

In truth, De Gea could blame his outfield teammates for not performing better as well as the tie never should’ve gone to extra time, let alone penalties.

United only have themselves to blame for a dull display and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot to ponder over in the coming months.