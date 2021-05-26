Manchester United fans slam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Villareal loss

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has naturally faced a lot of criticism following his side’s loss to Villareal in the Europa League final.

The legendary Norwegian watched the only opportunity for silverware this season slip from his fingers after extra time.

The 1-1 result following 120 minutes of football meant it all boiled down to a penalty shootout and United fell short after some serious drama.

Solskjaer’s men scored all their penalties, other than David de Gea at the end which meant Villareal won 11-10 on penalties.

Although some fans pointed fingers quickly towards the experienced Spaniard, many felt other players, as well as the former striker, were more to blame.

Solskjaer’s lack of subs for the majority of the match drew major criticism from fans who felt his in-game management was seriously lacking.

His opposite number Unai Emery, who has plenty of experience winning the Europa League, made plenty of brave decisions and substitutions.

Even when Manchester United tired, Solskjaer hesitated to make any changes and instead seemed to base his decisions on who might win the potential penalty shootout.

In the end, there were many factors for why United lost but Solskjaer will be looking at his own decisions just as much as his players’.

