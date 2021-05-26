Manchester United fans slam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Villareal loss

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has naturally faced a lot of criticism following his side’s loss to Villareal in the Europa League final.

The legendary Norwegian watched the only opportunity for silverware this season slip from his fingers after extra time.

The 1-1 result following 120 minutes of football meant it all boiled down to a penalty shootout and United fell short after some serious drama.

Solskjaer’s men scored all their penalties, other than David de Gea at the end which meant Villareal won 11-10 on penalties.

Although some fans pointed fingers quickly towards the experienced Spaniard, many felt other players, as well as the former striker, were more to blame.

Ole In Ole Out is just a hashtag but There is no escaping criticism. Ole and the players bottled 4 semis and 1 final. Progress is there but these are facts and nothing more. You have to find a way. You have to win big games. You just have to. #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) May 26, 2021

Ole deserves blame, the players deserve blame all of them do. Pathetic performance against a team that was waiting to be beaten — ‘ (@vintageredss) May 26, 2021

Ole deserves blame tonight too idc, those subs were a joke — ‏ً (@utdcynical) May 26, 2021

Best chance for Ole to win a trophy. Gone. Unless major reinforcements are made in the summer, difficult to see how they win one. Horrific tonight. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 26, 2021

Painful end to the season for Manchester United. Silverware beckoned for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but this was not a good game for his management. Squad quality needs to be deeper but Villarreal were very beatable. Only the Europa? Agony clear on all players' faces.#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) May 26, 2021

ARE YOU KIDDING?😂😂 Yes de Gea can’t save pens and was awful but why blame the whole thing on him😭😭 it’s Ole and the whole team. We shouldn’t have gone to penalties in the first place. — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) May 26, 2021

Solskjaer’s lack of subs for the majority of the match drew major criticism from fans who felt his in-game management was seriously lacking.

His opposite number Unai Emery, who has plenty of experience winning the Europa League, made plenty of brave decisions and substitutions.

Even when Manchester United tired, Solskjaer hesitated to make any changes and instead seemed to base his decisions on who might win the potential penalty shootout.

In the end, there were many factors for why United lost but Solskjaer will be looking at his own decisions just as much as his players’.