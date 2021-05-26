Player ratings: Man United 1-1 Villareal (10-11 on pens)

Manchester United lost on penalties against Villareal in the Europa League final this evening after a 1-1 draw after extra time. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 2 – Would De Gea in his prime have saved that goal? Had 11 chances to save a penalty and failed, then missed one himself. Unbelievable.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Put in some decent crosses and worked hard down the right flank. Faded in 2nd half and extra time.

Eric Bailly 6 – Did little wrong.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Dreadful defending for Villareal’s opener. Should have attempted to clear the ball rather than trying to pull shirts. Shades of Chris Smalling. But scored a pen.

Luke Shaw 6 – Did OK, but off the boil a little at the end of a fantastic season. A little lucky with his pen.

Scott McTominay 9 – Monster performance from Scott. Now and again he puts in a game like this and he looks world class.

Paul Pogba 6 – Started well but disappeared when the team started to struggle.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Looked dangerous and put in a good cross in the first half that was unlucky not to find a United boot.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Disappointingly and uncharacteristically quiet.

Marcus Rashford 3 – Very poor performance from Marcus. Poor control and poor decision making. Back in the habit of just running straight at defender and getting dispossessed. Not sure why he was not subbed. But good penalty under pressure.

Edinson Cavani 8 – Worked his socks off, scored a great goal and took his pen well.

Substitutes

Fred 6 – Took his pen well.

Axel Tuanzebe 6 – Also took his pen well.

Dan James 6 – Brave penalty.

Juan Mata 6 – Coolly taken pen.

Alex Telles 6 – Excellent penalty.

