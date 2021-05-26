Scott McTominay majestic against Villareal in Europa League final

It was heartbreak for Manchester United this evening in Gdansk as they lost the Europa League final after penalties.

But despite the scoreline, one United man shrouded himself in glory and that was Scott McTominay.

Eyebrows were raised before the game when the Scotsman was given sole responsibility of protecting the United defence as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacrificed his usual comrade-in-arms, Fred, for the more creative Paul Pogba.

But McTominay rose to the occasion and was by most people’s accounts head and shoulders the Red Devils’ best performer on the night.

The statistics also back up the perception that the 24-year-old had an excellent game.

In the first 90 minutes, Scott had 87% pass accuracy, attempted six take-ons of which five were successful, completed three out of four attempted tackles and got an assist on the goal.

McTominay is developing a reputation at Old Trafford for being a big match player.

Not only did he protect the defence brilliantly today, but he drove forward with power and pace and looked proud to be wearing the shirt.

On this sort of performance, the academy graduate is world class.

It is his consistency that is the issue.

At 24 he can still improve and many see him as a future captain of United.