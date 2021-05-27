David de Gea ignored instructions during loss to Villareal

Manchester United star David de Gea has come in for more criticism following the loss to Villareal in the Europa League after a shocking detail emerged.

The experienced Spaniard was at the centre of all the drama that occurred in the final last night and a photo has shown just how bad it was.

United conceded first in the last match of the season, thanks to typically poor defending at a set-piece.

Edinson Cavani would later equalise but after 120 minutes of football, the tie went to penalties.

It was a chance for De Gea to become a hero and instead, he was cursed with being a villain as the photo below shows.

De Gea was tasked with trying to save as many penalties as he could for United but unfortunately, both teams’ outfield players all scored their efforts.

It meant the pressure boiled down to the goalkeepers to net their penalties and Villareal’s Gerónimo Rulli blasted his in emphatically.

It was now De Gea’s turn to redeem himself for failing to save any of the previous penalties but instead, his meek attempt was easily saved.

The Peoples Person covered how fans felt about the former Atletico Madrid man’s performance but to make matters worse, the image above shows it was worse than anticipated.

It’s clear to see the Red Devils’ goalkeeping and analytics departments did their jobs but De Gea fell short of his, even occasionally ignoring the advice given to him.

Even when he did follow the instructions, he failed to get a strong enough wrist to his attempts and so Villareal’s penalty takers all scored in what was a miserable night for him.