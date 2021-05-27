Manchester United’s summer transfer window may be doomed before it even began

Manchester United fans might be in for a long summer transfer window already after reports emerged over who is in charge of the dealings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has obviously identified his targets and it certainly is in line with who supporters want to see at Old Trafford next season.

Unfortunately, getting Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Raphael Varane won’t be as easy as some suggest and United fans might have to settle for just one of them.

Solskjaer is operating with one hand tied behind his back and it seems as though it could be more of the same this time around too.

Ed Woodward’s notorious failures in the market so far have made him an unpopular figure but it appears he still holds plenty of power.

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils have a ‘transfer committee’ who will deal with all the summer business.

The committee is made up of Richard Arnold, Matt Judge, John Murtough, Darren Fletcher, Woodward, and Solskjaer.

This is despite the executive vice-chairman resigning after the controversial European Super League fell apart and the fact he will be gone by the end of the year.

Arnold is expected to take Woodward’s place whereas Judge has always been in charge of the financials of any deal, though it’s understood the Glazers are hands-on and sign off on everything themselves.

Despite Woodward’s public failures and the fact he has earned the wrath of the fans, he will continue being involved with transfers until he’s gone.

Unfortunately for Solskjaer, regardless of what happens off the pitch or behind closed doors, he will have tremendous pressure on himself to succeed next season.

The failure of winning the Europa League this season makes it even more imperative he wins something next campaign and puts together an actual title challenge.