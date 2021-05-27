Paul Scholes fears Manchester United’s attitude after Villareal loss

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has questioned the players’ attitude following their disappointing loss to Villareal in the Europa League final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men were defeated in dramatic circumstances as the match went all the way to penalties.

United conceded first after some poor defending from a set-piece, which has been a common occurrence this season, and were almost lucky to draw level through Edinson Cavani.

Full time came and went as well as extra time and Solskjaer’s stars were clearly running on fumes towards the end.

A penalty shootout was what all fans dreaded and unfortunately it was Villareal who came out on top on this occasion.

Paul Scholes: "Does losing hurt them [#mufc players] enough? It has almost become an accepted thing." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 26, 2021

All the outfield players from both sides netted their penalties brilliantly and that left the two goalkeepers from both teams to take theirs.

Villareal’s stepped up first and scored fantastically, leaving all the pressure on David de Gea to net his effort.

The experienced Spaniard failed to make any saves and didn’t really seem to be too close to doing so either.

He had a chance to redeem himself but instead saw his weak attempt saved and the Villareal players celebrated wildly.

Manchester United’s stars were visibly distraught but their attitude from the start has to be questioned and Scholes is right in doing so.

Solskjaer himself has plenty to think about and it’s one he won’t want to remember for a long time.