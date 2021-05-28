Jadon Sancho to Manchester United: Borussia Dortmund prepare for potential move

Manchester United target and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has potentially edged a little closer to a possible transfer according to reports.

It’s no secret the supremely talented Englishman is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s wishlist and probably high up as well.

Sancho was chased significantly last summer by United but, as was well publicly advertised, the move fell through.

Dortmund refused to budge on their asking price and Solskjaer’s side refused to increase their bid and so the player remained in Germany.

However, it seems this summer things may be different if everything goes to plan and the Red Devils have been given a little boost.

According to The Guardian, out of all of Solskjaer’s preferred, high-profile targets, Sancho is the most likely one to join.

This is backed indirectly by EuroSport’s claim Dortmund have already identified Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi as his replacement.

The Peoples Person previously covered reports on how the German giants have a gentleman’s agreement to allow Sancho to leave so it makes sense he’s the most likely arrival at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish are a few other names being linked with Manchester United this summer and given the complexity of the deals involved with any of these players, the 21-year-old winger does appear to be the most straightforward transfer.

Sancho is essentially the exact type of player Solskjaer is asking for in the past; a young, ready-made starting XI player who will improve the squad massively.

Whether the board have it in them or not to complete the deal is another issue entirely but at the minute, everything is working in their favour.

The only potential hiccup is the finances involved but United should have the money needed to get the deal over the line.