Jules Kounde breaks transfer silence amid Manchester United rumours

Sevilla star Jules Kounde has opened up on his plans for his future amid reports over a potential transfer to Manchester United.

The French defender is believed to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s wish list for signings this summer transfer window.

United fans have long felt Harry Maguire needs a quality partner alongside him and there are those who think Kounde can be that man.

Victor Lindelof has mostly featured alongside the club captain but there are not many who think he is the world-class talent needed in defence.

Solskjaer is said to be targetting a centre-back, right-back, striker, right-winger and defensive-midfielder this summer so the potential transfer does make sense on paper at least.

According to RMC Sport, Kounde said: “Regarding my future, I may have to change this summer, but nothing has been recorded yet, I have not decided anything.

“My goal is to play in a big club, to always try to progress and win trophies too. I may have to move, but it’s not current.”

Kounde’s words were translated using Google translate so perhaps it needs to be taken with a grain of salt though the general gist of it seems straightforward.

The Peoples Person last covered news surrounding the young defender back in March when it was claimed by Fabrizio Romano that the price-tag would be €80m and so a struggle for the Red Devils.

Given how it’s believed Solskjaer will have a max £150m transfer net spend this summer, Kounde’s €80m is unlikely to happen given how roughly £80m will be needed to secure Sancho alone.

Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Villareal’s Pau Torres are two other names being floated about for the centre-back positions.

It’s believed both would cost less than Kounde’s €80m at around €50m each so perhaps they are more attainable targets.