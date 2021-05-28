Manchester United prepared to sell Alex Telles despite recently arriving

Manchester United are prepared to sell Alex Telles despite joining the club during the previous summer transfer window according to Sport Witness.

Arriving from Porto, The 28-year-old left-back has failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Man United due to Luke Shaw’s sensational form.

Telles has only featured nine times in the Premier League this season and started 12 in all competitions.

Telles didn’t expect a backup role when he first arrived but instead a role where he actively fought for that starting position but it hasn’t been that way this season.

According to Sport Witness, a Portuguese newspaper claims the reason why he is on the market is that he hasn’t established himself this season.

However, the Red Devils will be expecting a big sum of money for the left-back who arrived for €15m signing a deal that runs until 2024.

This is in the hope of a return in profit for the club after buying him from the Portuguese club.

If United manage to sell Telles, there would only be one backup in Brandon Williams who is drawing up interest from Southampton with Marcos Rojo leaving in the January transfer window.

This will mean that the club will be on search in the market for a new left-back.

In terms of transfer rumours, The Peoples Person reported at the end of last year about possible interest in Sporting Lisbon wonderkid, Nuno Mendes.

There is enough reason to believe in the stories above that United will be willing to move on the left-back and try and bring in somebody else who is a lot younger and isn’t in their prime like Telles currently is.

Is a move out of the club a good thing for Telles? I believe so considering the lack of game time this season after proving himself at other clubs.