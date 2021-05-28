Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri receives first international call-up

Manchester United’s academy star Hannibal Mejbri has decided to represent the Tunisian national team and has received his first international call-up.

The 18-year-old has chosen to represent Tunisia going forward despite representing France at youth levels for the under-16s and then 17s.

Mejbri will become the first player to represent the African country at Man United if he’s given his first cap.

Scoring five goals, and assisting 10 in 25 appearances for the academy, Mejbri was promoted to first-team training in February and then went on to secure a new deal the next month.

He then made his senior debut for Manchester United on 23 May 2021 when the Premier League’s season came to a close.

According to Manchester Evening News, just days after declaring his intentions to play for the Tunisian national side, the French-born player received his first call-up to the side ahead of their friendlies this upcoming June.

United fans went to Twitter reacting to the official Manchester United Tweet about the young star’s call up.

Some fans sent through their congratulations about the recent news:

Nice of him to decide to play for Tunisia. 👏 — Manikandan Pandiyan (@Manchester_Mani) May 28, 2021

Good luck with @TN_FootbaII 🇹🇳 — Hassan Wadi 🇵🇸🇹🇳 (@HassanBME87) May 28, 2021

Keep going young men — John79 (@John7934822662) May 28, 2021

Other fans brought up his recent debut as well!

He played well the last time against Wolves 🐺 — Edu🤴🏾dzi (@Eduwodzi9) May 28, 2021

Being eligible to play for Tunisia through his parents, it certainly wasn’t an easy decision for the player because of his connections to the French youth teams already.

If Mejbri makes his international debut for Tunisia, he is still eligible to play for France although that seems unlikely considering the switch has only just been made in line with the World Cup Qualifiers this coming September.

It wasn’t cheap for United to buy Mejbri who came to the club in 2019 from Monaco for a deal that eventually will rise to €10m.

Will this be a good switch for such a young talent? Yes, it will be. Why? That is because it’ll be easier for Hannibal to get into the international squad like he has for this summer’s friendlies and he will get minutes on the pitch on the international stage.