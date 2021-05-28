Paul Pogba has been seen searching for houses in Manchester despite recent transfer rumours



Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is on the lookout for houses in and surrounding Manchester according to recent tweets from Jonathan Shrager.

Pogba, who has one year left on his current deal, has recently been linked to Real Madrid and other clubs around the world as United look to sell, unless Pogba signs a new deal.

And according to Jonathan Shrager, Pogba today was searching for new houses which could potentially hint at him wanting to stay at Man United despite the recent Europa League final result.

I am not claiming that Pogba is staying at United. But he has recently been looking at properties in Manchester. Which suggests to me that he has at least been considering it as an option — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) May 28, 2021

The French star has featured heavily this season in the midfield but also has been deployed as a left-winger on multiple occasions.

Pogba has scored six goals in all competitions this season as well as helping to secure back-to-back top four positions for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

The Real Madrid target has been pretty impressive for United since his return from his previous club Juventus.

With the midfielder looking for houses, it could only suggest that he is planning his options this summer and while it does not confirm anything to fans, it must come as good news that he is planning on staying.

If one were to inspect further into the reasons why Pogba is looking at houses, it could be for his international teammate Raphaël Varane who in recent months has been linked with a high-profile move to the Old Trafford club.

Can fans of the Red Devils take this as good news? I believe it is way too early to think about whether this is good or bad news however it is a start.

It’s also something that could be looked into further and we will look into it further once it becomes clear what Pogba was doing today if it ever does become clear.