Transfer budget: Are Manchester United giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told exactly how much he’ll be allowed to spend this summer transfer window.

The legendary Norwegian has come under fire recently following the loss to Villareal in the Europa League final.

There are many fans who feel he will have to redeem himself soon or face the sack and one way he can win over some admirers again is through transfers.

United supporters all agree the last summer transfer window was not necessarily a successful one as no ready-made starting XI players were really brought in.

Edinson Cavani was the only one to feature regularly eventually and that was due to him capitalising on Anthony Martial‘s injury.

According to ESPN, Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Pau Torres, Sven Botman, Raphael Varane, Declan Rice, and Max Aarons are the players on the shortlist while Tom Heaton is already set to join on a free transfer.

It’s understood Solskjaer wants to strengthen the striker, winger, defensive midfielder, centre-back, and right-back positions but has been told the aim is to bring in just three players.

This is because John Murtough and Ed Woodward are keen to avoid a high turnover of players in one window and so want to bring in three players and get rid of three players.

Solskjaer has plenty of decisions to make, especially as the Red Devils want to end the summer with a net spend between £100m to £150m.

The good news for fans is that the former striker is targetting the right positions and the right type of players.

The bad news is that the club don’t seem capable of delivering everyone he wants or all the positions he wants.

What is likely to happen is that one major signing will be brought in, perhaps Sancho, and the other two incomings will be squad players with potential.

The Borussia Dortmund man alone will cost around £80m so it’s tough to imagine United will still be able to sign the likes of Kane, Grealish, Varane, or Rice on top of that.