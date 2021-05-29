Barack Obama links up with Marcus Rashford in surprise discussion

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has received praise from a surprising source in former USA president Barack Obama.

The talented Englishman’s numbers are rather impressive this season as he grabbed 21 goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

However, Rashford wasn’t in the spotlight for Obama purely due to his sporting achievements but rather his humanitarian ones.

Over the course of the global health crisis, the academy graduate has butt heads with the government, and beaten them, twice over plans to feed school children during the lockdown.

Rashford’s efforts saw him deservedly receive an MBE and he’s gone on to inspire adults and children alike through his book too.

.@MarcusRashford is way ahead of where I was at 23—and not just because he’s a better athlete. It was great talking with him about everything from our shared love of reading to how we can lift up the next generation of leaders. pic.twitter.com/mRF8H4JVbG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 28, 2021

Obama’s praise will certainly inspire Rashford to do more but those in Manchester can’t be more proud of him than they already are.

The Peoples Person last covered the versatile attacker in a piece that discussed how he was beginning to walk a little more comfortably lately.

Rashford’s brilliant numbers all happened in a season when he was carrying at least three different knocks, with his ankle and shoulder the most troublesome of them all.

United fans have secretly been hoping he won’t have to feature for his country this summer in the Euros so he could finally get some much-needed rest and recovery.

Rashford can likely hit 20+ goals and 20+ assists next season if he manages to fully recover from all his injuries.

Hopefully he doesn’t pick up anything while playing for England and the Red Devils’ medical department can take care of him when he returns.