Diogo Dalot suggests coaching is better at AC Milan than at Man United

Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot has admitted he does not know what will happen to him after returning from a season-long loan at AC Milan.

The Portuguese full-back went to the San Siro to gain experience in Serie A but despite a promising start, he failed to fully establish himself in Milan’s first team and he appears to have not convinced the Rossoneri to make the deal permanent.

In total, Dalot played a creditable 33 times for Milan, scoring twice and providing three assists.

And in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the 22-year-old admitted that he had learned a lot during his year at the Italian club.

‘On the pitch I feel I have improved a lot tactically,’ Dalot said.

‘I learned some defensive aspects here and it was fantastic to develop these qualities too.

‘But not only that: in attack how to go into the high press, recovering the ball as soon as possible … All very useful’.

It seems odd to find that this is something the Braga man has learned in Milan, given that it is an important element of United’s approach to the game under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dalot was also asked what head coach Stefano Pioli had taught him.

‘That the team must be focused for all ninety minutes and aware of every single aspect of the match, of what is happening.’

Again, Dalot’s words could suggest that focusing for the whole 90 minutes was something that he did not learn at United and this in turn could be construed as a criticism of Solskjaer’s coaching methods.

If these are veiled criticisms of the United boss, it does not bode well for a second chance at United, which leaves a sale or another loan as the most likely next move for the young star.

Dalot himself admitted to be in the dark as to what happens next.

‘I must say I had a fantastic year and met beautiful people. It was a real pleasure to play for Milan,’ he said.

‘But now I am thinking about the European [Under 21s] Championship and I really don’t know what will happen after that.’