Facundo Pellistri latest: Manchester United youngster chased by La Liga clubs

Manchester United are getting exactly what they want with Facundo Pellistri as Spanish clubs are reportedly fighting for his signature.

The exciting youngster has spent some time on loan with Alaves and has clearly done enough to impress those in La Liga.

Pellistri was signed and announced last summer as though he was a first-team star but fans always knew that was just a way for the Glazers to make things look good.

The young Uruguayan clearly needs regular first-team, competitive football and so a loan makes sense for all parties.

Although he’s done well this season, it’s difficult to imagine him getting much minutes at Old Trafford so to have options next season is the perfect situation for United.

I am told that on Monday Pellistri will discuss his options with #MUFC for next season. After securing their La Liga place, Alavés have already officially requested Facundo stays for another year. Other Spanish clubs have also expressed an interest in taking the Uruguayan on loan — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) May 29, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Pellistri’s potential stay at Alaves a few weeks ago and now that seems to have taken a step closer to happening.

If he stays with his current loan club then it would be the ideal situation in theory as they have treated him well.

Alaves know Pellistri, know how they want to use him and have worked well with him so far so it makes sense if he remains with them.

However, if a bigger La Liga club can offer first-team football for him next season then it might prove tempting.

If Pellistri is playing with better players then he can get better himself so there are a lot of factors for those at United to consider.

Given how Jadon Sancho might be on his way to Old Trafford, it’s the perfect time to let him pry his trade elsewhere for now.