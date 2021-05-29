Harry Maguire injury news: Manchester United man looks set to return

Manchester United star Harry Maguire is reportedly recovering well from his injury ahead of England’s campaign in the European Championship.

The towering centre-back has been crucial for his club all season long, even if he isn’t the world-class talent some fans want him to be.

Maguire splits opinion quite frequently but his spell out of the starting XI started to see some supporters acknowledge his importance.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has consistently insisted the former Leicester City man is crucial to his setup and dressing room.

The legendary Norwegian has publicly praised Maguire for his behind-the-scene work as well as leadership on the pitch.

According to the Daily Mail, Maguire is confident he will be fit for the Euros as he steps up his rehab for England.

The club captain is going through recovery at home but will also pop into Carrington for more treatment as he aims to be fit for June 13th.

The Peoples Person last covered news on Maguire when he was racing to be fit for the Europa League final.

Unfortunately he failed to make it in time but Solskjaer named him as a substitute despite his injury problems, suggesting even more so that he can play if desperately needed.

Although Maguire’s return is good news for England, it might not be the best news for Manchester United.

If the solid defender is rushed back to fitness just to feature for his country then he could risk getting a serious injury this summer.

United fans would certainly much prefer he is well-rested and recovered fully for the next season than see him play a part in the Euros.