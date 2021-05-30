Video: Bruno Fernandes and Fred overheard in tunnel during Europa League final

A Youtube video has been circulating that shows Bruno Fernandes in the tunnel at half time in the Europa League final against Villareal.

United were disappointing on the night and lost the final 11-10 on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Fernandes was United’s captain on the night and clearly did not feel that events were going their way, as can be seen in this video.

He is clearly aggrieved by what he saw as time-wasting by Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth after he was left with a bloody nose following an accidental collision with United’s Paul Pogba.

‘The number eight goes twice,’ the Portuguese playmaker is heard saying.

‘Just for the nose, down.’

‘One time he stays down one minute. After again and then after the goal.’

The captain is also heard complaining about the time taken for a VAR decision, saying ‘You wait one time for VAR. Three minutes?’

The video then shows substitute Fred spurring the team on.

‘Let’s go guys, let’s go guys. Come on,’ Fred says.

“Eh Scotty, second ball, be careful.’

Other teammates can also be heard shouting encouragement to Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani.

Someone else – with a northern accent – is then heard to say ‘we don’t have to be so f—ing slow, come on’.