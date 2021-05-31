Donny van de Beek set to find out his future at Manchester United

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek will soon find out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s plans for his future, according to reports.

The young Dutchman has struggled to establish himself as a regular starting XI player in his first season in English football.

Van de Beek was essentially United’s main summer signing last year, at least if numbers are anything to go by as he was brought in for £39.60m according to Transfermarkt.

Edinson Cavani is the only summer signing who can hold his head up high but even he took a while to get his career going.

The former Ajax man has played around 1500 minutes across all competitions which is dwarfed by Bruno Fernandes‘ 4500 minutes of football.

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils’ staff feel Van de Beek needs to improve more before he can be a first-team regular.

It’s understood he’s set for showdown talks with Solskjaer as well, in order to know what the plans are for him in the 2021/22 season.

The Peoples Person last covered news on Van de Beek when it looked as though Jose Mourinho was keen on signing him for Roma, though it’s safe to say that rumour died out pretty quickly.

It’s clear something needs to change for the versatile midfielder, whether it’s Manchester United changing their attitude to him or him deciding he doesn’t want to stick around on the bench.

Van de Beek is clearly a talented footballer and it could just be a case of him needing the season to adapt.

However, there were many instances in United’s season that felt like bringing him on or even starting him would be the right thing to do but Solskjaer had opted not to.

Van de Beek, from the outside looking in, seems to be a player who was brought in just in case Paul Pogba left rather than someone who would have the team built around him.