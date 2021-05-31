Fans react as Paul Pogba takes photos with Manchester United target Raphael Varane

Manchester United have been looking for a new centre-back for some months now and may just want Paul Pogba to convince Raphael Varane to join according to the Manchester Evening News.

With rumours coming out that Man United are set for a very busy summer in terms of incomings and outgoings, Varane has been linked with the Old Trafford club for many months and reportedly remains the clear favourite for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the MEN, Varane was asked about his future this week and the defender responded:

‘This is not the time to talk about my future, I am focused on the selection, on this Euro, it is normal and logical to ask the question and for my part it is normal and logical to focus on the upcoming deadlines.’

But ‘Agent Pogba’, as he has affectionately become known to fans, has now been seen taking a picture with the Real Madrid man as the two link up for the upcoming delayed European Championships.

Just a few days ago, The Peoples Person reported that Pogba was looking for a new house around Manchester. This has given rise to speculation that he could be about to commit his future to the club and United fans on social media want to believe that the photo is evidence that he is trying to lure his friend and compatriot to join him:

Of course, a photo between two international teammates can’t be taken as any kind of indication that a transfer is about to take place. It is good nonetheless to see them laughing together and we can certainly hope that we see them both in red next season!