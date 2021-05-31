Manchester United given major boost in pursuit of Ousmane Dembélé

Manchester United has been tracking Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé for a few months now and two arrivals at the Catalonia club could provide a major boost for the Red Devils according to The Express.

Barcelona are set to revamp their attack during the summer transfer window with the inclusion of Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and former Red Memphis Depay and this could provide a major transfer boost for Man United.

Ronald Koeman has now confirmed he is staying on as manager at the Blaugrana for the next season as he gets ready to launch a very busy summer.

This could see the exclusion of winger Dembélé as Manchester United finally sweep in for a deal after tracking him for many summers.

The Express claims that Antoine Griezmann and Dembélé have been linked with moves away from the club this summer after a disappointing end to the season.

Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cezero has hinted that the club would be interested in bringing the Frenchman back in a possible swap deal with Joao Felix.

However, Barca are not interested in bringing any more forwards to the club after striking deals with two already, leaving Griezmann as potentially available on the open market.

United fans may remember Griezmann was linked to the club back when he was with Atlético Madrid but instead, decided to join Barcelona where he remains today. However, his age, pricepoint and United’s embarrassment of riches in the number 10 position would mean the Red Devils are unlikely to go back in for him this time.

Dembélé, who is valued at £45m, is the obvious option to go for as he looks set to remain out of Koeman’s plans after an injury-hit and inconsistent spell at the Camp Neu.

Contract extensions have stalled and as he is not a high priority for the manager and with 12 months left on his current deal, Barcelona could well look to sell him this summer.

Premier League club Arsenal have been linked with Dembélé in the past but could struggle to attract him this time as they cannot offer European football.

Given that Dembélé seems to be over his injury problems and that he is still only 24 years of age, his signing could represent an excellent deal for United, especially if a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho fails to materialise.