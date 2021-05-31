Manchester United prepare plans to send four exciting prospects on loan

Manchester United are kicking off their development plans for next season early after identifying the youngsters in their academy that they want to send on loan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has maintained the club’s proud tradition of handing debuts to prospects who can potentially become first-team stars.

In fact, it’s one of the things his critics can’t attack him with and is perhaps one of the strengths fans are standing by him for.

United’s academy had slowed down in recent years but Solskjaer has made use of a decision to reinvigorate it of late.

Supporters always get excited when seeing one of their own step onto the pitch for the first time but they’ve also been happy with how the club’s loan department seems to be working better of late.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils prefer keeping their U23s squad small and sending youngsters aged 19 or above on loan to feature regularly in men’s football.

This has led to the staff identifying Ethan Galbraith, Dylan Levitt, Matej Kovar and Di’Shon Bernard as the players who need a loan move next season.

The Peoples Person also covered how a host of youngsters were set to leave this summer so it’s a positive to see how others will be developed instead of being let go.

Galbraith and Levitt are both midfielders who would probably look at the options in the first-team and feel they can potentially breakthrough if they get the next season’s loan spells correct.

Kovar could give the incoming Tom Heaton a run for his money as the backup goalkeeper for Manchester United and potentially, if he improves enough, a future number one.

Bernard will also feel there’s room in the first team’s centre-back positions to steal a spot if he can prove his worth away in the next campaign.

All in all, none of these players would have truly gained anything had they stayed in the youth teams so fans will be hoping they can be given good quality loans to develop their careers further.