Manchester United set for easy Champions League group after missing out on top seeding

Despite missing out on the top seeding thanks to the Europa League final loss against Villarreal, Manchester United are set for a favourable Champions League group next term.

United found themselves in the Europa League this season after failing to get past the group stages of the tier-one competition.

However, not winning the Europa League may just have helped United next season as it means they missed out on reaching pot one of the Champions League.

Of the teams that are in pot one, Manchester City and Chelsea are in there after winning the Premier League and the UCL itself. Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid, Villarreal, Lille and Sporting Lisbon are the other teams present in that group.

The Red Devils and Liverpool find themselves in pot two due to their UEFA coefficient ranking over the last five years.

Also in pot two are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Paris Saint Germain, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, which represents, on paper at least, a harder group (excluding the English teams) than those in Pot one.

English clubs cannot be drawn together in the same group, meaning Chelsea and Man City cannot be drawn against United or Liverpool.

Other than Bayern, United would probably be glad to take anyone else, although Ajax and RB Leipzig are in pot three and the Red Devils or Liverpool could face them in their respective groups come the autumn.

Pot four so far has AC Milan, who United faced in this seasons Europa League. They are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Overall, this is looking very favourable for United unless they get Bayern Munich, who won this competition last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will be desperate to progress beyond the group stages after this season’s disappointment.

The Red Devils led the group after two games, beating PSG away and RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford. But they then went on to lose three of the last four ties and were ousted from the competition.