Manchester United to prioritise Jadon Sancho over Harry Kane transfer

Manchester United’s transfer committee has decided against becoming embroiled in a Harry Kane ‘auction’ this summer.

Reports indicate that weekend talks between United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Director of Football John Murtough concluded instead with a renewed focus on landing long-term Borussia Dortmund target Jadon Sancho.

Solskjaer is said to be content with Edinson Cavani as a high-grade stopgap and believes that the addition of Sancho would provide enough attacking options for his side to become title contenders.

Sancho has been a target for at least 18 months and is widely seen as being attainable this summer.

With just two years on his contract, and football finances affected by the pandemic, his long-touted arrival is now viewed as a real possibility.

Although the United boss would welcome a player of Kane’s undoubted calibre, the rumoured fee of at least £120m would be prohibitive, especially with other parts of the side desperately in need of work.

Solskjaer would prefer to wait until next summer for Sancho’s Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland, with a cut-price release fee of just £65m coming into effect.

The United boss is known to have a good relationship with his former protege and will hope that their mutual admiration sways the in-demand hotshot towards Old Trafford.

With Real Madrid among the clubs expected to challenge for the striker’s signature, United will need to establish themselves as a genuine force over the coming season.

Should Sancho arrive – and propel his new club to major honours – the lure of becoming the final piece in the United jigsaw might seriously appeal to the young Norwegian.

Although it’s a long way from coming to fruition, the prospect of Haaland and Sancho renewing their blossoming relationship at Old Trafford is hugely enticing.

The two have linked up to devastating effect in the Bundesliga, establishing themselves as two of Europe’s hottest properties in the process.