Transfers latest: Manchester United pursuing multiple targets this summer

Manchester United fans have reportedly been given an update in regards to the club’s pursuits of Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Raphael Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has never really had any problems in regards to identifying talent as fans often agree with his choices.

However, United have often failed to deliver for the legendary Norwegian as they have for his predecessors.

Despite that, supporters’ demands remain high and they recognise Solskjaer needs the aforementioned players to improve the current squad and take the next step.

Dealing with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, West Ham and Borussia Dortmund won’t be easy but it is expected of those at Old Trafford.

According to Manchester Evening News, Madrid are prepared to sell Varane rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

Sancho has also had his asking price cut by Dortmund from £108m last summer to £80m this summer.

Rice will be more expensive given how he’s developed over this past season and how he has more clubs chasing his signature such as Chelsea and Manchester City.

MEN also claim Solskjaer has refused to rule out a move for a striker as Kane looks to leave Spurs this window.

The Peoples Person covered how fans called on Paul Pogba to work his magic on convincing his international teammate Varane to join the club.

Time will tell if this will be a successful summer for Solskjaer and the Red Devils or not but there aren’t many who are hopeful.

After all, last year’s window was a true struggle and it’s difficult to see how things will be different this time around.