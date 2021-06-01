Erling Haaland hints at a move away from Dortmund this summer



Erling Braut Haaland is one of, if not, the most coveted strikers in world football. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all keen on signing him and the player’s father has previously mentioned his desire to play in the Premier League.

His current team Borussia Dortmund had an underwhelming season, finishing just inside the Champions League spots, but his individual stats were exceptional.

He ended the Bundesliga season with 27 goals in 28 games.

It was thought that Dortmund would only consider selling one of their young stars, Jadon Sancho or Haaland, and in recent weeks, reports have suggested that Sancho is the most likely to leave.

But the Leeds born, Norwegian international, Haaland, has hinted that he could still move away this year.

Via the Express, speaking to Norwegian reporters on International duty, the six foot four inch number nine said that he hadn’t ‘taken a position’ on his future with the German club yet and that he would ‘remain respectful’ in response to the club stating that he would definitely stay, but wants ‘to win trophies.’

Man United, last month, convinced striker Edinson Cavani to stay for one more season and because of that, may prioritise other positions.

Manchester City played the majority of their games in the recently concluded campaign with a ‘false nine’ and Haaland’s direct, powerful style may not align with Pep Guardiola’s philosophy.

Therefore, if Haaland were to move this year, his most likely destination may well be Chelsea, who lack a consistent number nine.

Another key point of note with a possible move, is that a release clause of a reported £60 million will come into effect in Haaland’s contract in summer 2022.

After a year of lost matchday revenue due to the global pandemic, most interested clubs will likely see waiting for that clause as the more prudent move.

If a club wants to move this summer, however, the price tag will likely be around the £100 million mark. And for Dortmund and Haaland, achieving Champions League football next season was crucial.

