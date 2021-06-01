Jadon Sancho: Chelsea face losing battle with Manchester United

Manchester United’s battle with Chelsea for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho‘s signature has been cleared up after mixed reports.

The versatile Englishman is believed to be at the top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s list of targets this summer and for good reason.

United were keen on Sancho last summer but the deal fell through after both clubs failed to see eye to eye.

However, there have been suggestions this time around will be different as all parties are on board.

The Blues’ interest in the sensational youngster threatens that though and fans could be in for yet another long summer.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are keen on Sancho and will look to sign him using Callum Hudson-Odoi, who Dortmund are said to be keen on.

However, Sky Sports claim Manchester United are the 21 year old’s most realistic destination which was backed up by The Athletic who insisted he prefers a move to Old Trafford over one to Stamford Bridge.

The Peoples Person last covered Sancho when it was being reported that Solskjaer would prioritise a transfer for him instead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

There has been a huge debate amongst fans whether a talented striker is needed more or a right-winger and it’s easy to argue both cases.

Anthony Martial struggled this season both with form and fitness and although Edinson Cavani ended the season well, his age and injury record is a concern.

Mason Greenwood has been Manchester United’s main right-winger and as good as he’s played there, he’s not a natural.

It’s also concerning that if he’s out of form or injured then there are no real dangerous candidates to replace him so the argument for Sancho makes sense.