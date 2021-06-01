Jan Oblak discusses Atletico Madrid future amid Manchester United links

Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak has responded to questions over his future after reports emerged over a potential transfer to Manchester United.

The talented goalkeeper would certainly add quality to the first-team, especially to a department riddled with uncertainty.

United’s current options are David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant, with all four players’ futures a little up in the air.

It’s been suggested Grant will retire and Romero is clearly looking for a move away after being denied the opportunity in January.

De Gea and Henderson have battled it out of late for the number one spot but it seems neither has done quite enough to win it convincingly, leading to rumours over potential sales.

According to Marca, Oblak said: “I can’t see the future, neither myself nor the club nor anyone can.

“It will depend on a lot of factors, such as if the club needs to sell any players or not.

“I have nothing to say about my future, I have been at Atleti seven years and I have two years left on my contract.

“I have played more than 300 games here and, while I enjoy having won LaLiga Santander, I’m not thinking about anything else.

“I’m here, I’m happy. We’ll see what the future brings.”

The Peoples Person last covered news regarding Oblak two days ago when it was claimed he could potentially be involved in a swap deal with De Gea.

The experienced Spaniard does seem the more expendable player in comparison to Henderson, given his age and wages.

The question in regards to Oblak’s future is what it means for the young Englishman and even the incoming Tom Heaton.

Henderson was said to be not ok with playing second fiddle to De Gea next season so it does beg the question of why he would be fine with doing that with the Atletico star.

The only way a potential swap makes sense is if both goalkeepers are leaving and Oblak is coming in as the uncontested number one, perhaps with Heaton as his backup.