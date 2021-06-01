Manchester United making effort to sign AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu this summer

Manchester United are making a concerted effort to bring AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to Old Trafford this summer, according to reports.

The Turkey international, who has been linked with Man United in the past, is yet to sign a contract extension with the Serie A club.

Calhanoglu was expected to pen a new deal at the San Siro, killing all talk of a move, but his refusal to sign on the dotted line as of yet means he could leave as a free agent this summer.

According to Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the current uncertainty surrounding the midfielder’s future has drawn United into the picture.

Juventus, who have a good track record of making shrewd free transfers, are also said to be interested in doing a deal.

Calhanoglu played an important role in AC Milan’s second-placed Serie A finish over the 2020-21 campaign, scoring four times and registering nine assists in 33 appearances.

He initially emerged on the scene with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, producing a number of powerful displays in an attacking midfield role.

Following four seasons in Italy, the stalled talks with Milan could mean that Calhanoglu, now 27, has decided to take his career in a different direction – and perhaps to England.

United would certainly need him if Paul Pogba – whose contract at Old Trafford expires next year – decides to leave the club over the summer.

However, reports suggest that United’s focus is elsewhere in the transfer market. Another striker and a partner for Harry Maguire serve as the chief concerns – but that would obviously change if Pogba decides to call it a day on his time in Manchester.