Mason Greenwood set to miss Euro 2020 much to Manchester United fans’ delight

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood will miss out on being a part of England’s Euro 2020 squad due to an injury according to the club’s communications department.

The young wonder-kid ended the season in fine form which resulted in him being named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the tournament.

Greenwood has been a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s squad all campaign long and it’s obvious he has a bright future at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately he won’t be able to strut his stuff on the international stage but this could be a positive for those at United.

After all, the global health crisis has meant many footballers have had to play 50 or more games in back to back seasons with little rest.

The club’s official website wrote: “Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England Euro 2020 squad, in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March.

“Mason’s club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020/21 Premier League and Europa League schedules.

“But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training.”

Fans were pleased with the news for the most part:

Mason Greenwood shouldn’t be too down about not going to the Euros this summer with England, because he’ll be able to represent his country in many International tournaments for the next 10-15 years. I’m just glad that it’s 1 less player to worry about getting an injury. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) June 1, 2021

Mason Greenwood gets to miss out on being put up for press conferences to answer questions about what Harry Maguire got up to in Mykonos — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) June 1, 2021

Mason Greenwood out, need Marcus Rashford too to withdraw from the Euro squad. — jαck. (@UtdOptimist) June 1, 2021

Greenwood using the full summer to rest and recover can only mean good news for Manchester United and their fans.

The academy graduate was fired up towards the end of the campaign so it’s unimaginable what kind of damage he can do after the summer when he’s fully fit.