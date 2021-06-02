Kieran Trippier transfer latest: Manchester United reignite interest for summer move

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier after identifying traits they want to see in their squad.

The experienced defender recently became the first Englishman to win the La Liga without having played for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

However, it seems that wasn’t enough to convince him to stay with Atletico for much longer as his current still currently runs out in 2023 according to Transfermarkt.

This leaves the door open to a potential bargain purchase for United as they look to strengthen their squad this summer.

Although other positions are in greater need of investing, fans would agree the right-back spot can be improved upon.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils feel they can convince Trippier to come back to England as they look for more competition for Wan-Bissaka.

It’s believed his attacking output is what has caught the eye and they feel bringing him in can spark improvement in the same way Alex Telles did for Luke Shaw.

Manchester Evening News back The Athletic’s claim of Manchester United’s interest in Trippier, though they state the club had parked plans initially in January.

They also insist the club are keen on him for his attacking qualities and feel he would love to play again for his boyhood club.

The last time The Peoples Person covered United’s interest in Trippier, it was believed Everton and PSG were keen on signing him too, though that now looks to have died down.

The Toffees have lost Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid while the French giants are said to be closing in on Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi who recently lost Antonio Conte.

The current mess has left Manchester United to become favourites for Trippier’s signature and there aren’t many signs of any potential bumps on the road.