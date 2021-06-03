Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Manchester United return takes a big step forward

Manchester United have reportedly been told how much they need if they want to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

The experienced Portuguese star has long been linked with a return to Old Trafford but this summer is the first in a while where it actually looks likely.

Juventus have changed managers once again, dropping Andrea Pirlo for Max Allegri who has rejoined the club after a spell out of the game.

The Italian giants are hoping to rediscover the glory they once experienced on a regular basis and so are looking to make some major changes this summer.

Ronaldo may be one of those to pay the price and it looks like United’s interest is real, though they will have competition for his signature.

PSG have initiated contacts to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Manchester United is also an option for him and a negotiation could lead to an exchange of cards with Paul Pogba. Juventus are asking for €25/30m and are willing to negotiate. #MUFC [@diarioas] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 3, 2021

PSG certainly have the finances to secure a transfer for Ronaldo and they would definitely love having him on board even if it’s just for marketability’s sake.

Losing Paul Pogba for Ronaldo is a scenario Manchester United fans would debate for eons whether it’s worthwhile or not.

On one hand, the Frenchman is one of the best in the world in his position but his contract runs out next summer with no obvious signs he’ll be extending his stay.

On the other hand, Ronaldo could be the catalyst for any new success at United, even if he’s aging and has sky high wages.

The club may be better off purchasing the dangerous attacker outright rather than exchanging Pogba for him.

Nonetheless, the Ronaldo transfer saga has taken a new turn and it will be interesting to see how far the Red Devils will go to make a dream return a reality.