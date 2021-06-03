Harry Kane: Have Manchester City given Pep Guardiola the green-light?

Manchester City’s chief executive, Khaldoon Al Mubarak has issued a statement of intent for the coming transfer window and next season.

According to The Telegraph, he has given the green-light for manager Pep Guardiola to improve the first team in “a couple of key positions with ‘quality’”.

He also stated that they are confident about finding ‘the right player’ to fill the shoes of the departing Sergio Aguero.

City and Manchester United have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in recent months after Kane himself admitted to considering his future away from the London club, and now, with Khaldoon’s statement, it is looking increasingly likely that City will get their target.

With other local rivals, Liverpool, signing the powerful RB Leipzig defender, Ibrahima Konaté, last week, it means that United have already fallen behind the opposition in this off-season.

The Red Devils’ manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has said that he needs ‘two or three world-class‘ signings to push for the big trophies next season.

It is thought that United are looking to sign an attacker, a midfielder, and a central defender this summer.

There is time, of course, to acquire the players needed but with the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that, 34 year-old striker, Edinson Cavani, was persuaded to stay at United for one more season, the United board may be reluctant to release the required funds at Old Trafford.

If Man City were to agree on a fee for Kane with Tottenham (thought to be in the region of £100 million), it would mean that they will have improved significantly in the center forward position, despite finishing 12 points ahead of United in the Premier League season that finished two weeks ago.

If United are to keep up with, let alone overtake City, they will simply have to sign at least three players to go straight into the first 11.

The alternative for United, however, is that they may instead look to escalate their interest in 20-year-old, Norwegian international, Erling Haaland, who Solskjaer himself managed at Molde several years ago.

The Borussia Dortmund goalscorer would perhaps represent better value in the market for United.

