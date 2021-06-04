Alex Telles quashes rumours of unrest after ‘happy’ first season at Manchester United



Manchester United full-back Alex Telles has reflected on what has been a “happy” season for him in an interview on the Manchester United website.

Telles finished his debut season with 24 appearances and four assists while being a backup to the in-form and much favoured Luke Shaw.

Since arriving from Portuguese club Porto in the previous summer transfer window, the Brazilian has slotted in nicely at the set up at Old Trafford and has shown his quality when he has started in cup competitions, assisting some of the goals scored.

Telles did note in the interview that it took a while to adjust to the demands of English football having never played in the country before joining the Old Trafford club.

“Yes, I believe I’ve made the most of this season,” he told club media. “I’ve learnt a great deal, I learnt a lot of things, I’ve developed as a player and a person as well.

“I’m really happy with my first season at United and I’m sure that next season will be even better.”

The 28-year-old’s United career was interrupted at the start of the season as he caught coronavirus slightly after his arrival at Old Trafford, meaning he wasn’t selected for the first couple of eligible games.

Eventually, he made his debut as a left-wing-back in Manchester United’s Champions League 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain with Luke Shaw tucked in at left centre back. For Telles, this was most notably his favourite part of the season.

“I think my best moment this season was definitely my debut against Paris in France”, he said.

‘Another important game for me was against West Ham in London where I got my first assist for Mason. They were the two important moments for me this season.”

The left back hasn’t scored for the Red Devils yet, however, he revealed he cannot wait for his first goal for the club after being known for being prolific, scoring 13 goals in the Portuguese league.

“I really want to score my first goal, I can’t wait.

“I scored a lot of goals previously at Porto and now I’m really looking forward to playing and scoring my first goal.”

