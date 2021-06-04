Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood receive PFA award nominations

It is the end of the season and now that time when players get nominated for the awards depending on their achievements this year.

Two Manchester United players have fallen into that category, as Bruno Fernandes has been nominated for the PFA Men’s Players’ Player of the Year award and Mason Greenwood has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Since his debut in January 2020 for Manchester United, Fernandes has broken multiple records and has just been nominated for one of the top awards.

One of this season’s achievements is breaking the sensational goalscoring record which Frank Lampard set in the 2009/10 season for the most goals scored by a midfielder in a single campaign.

Fans went to Twitter to react to the news of the 26-year-old’s nomination with many congratulating him on the award.

There are more nominations on the table, as Greenwood has earned one for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The 19-year-old star blistered into form in the latter part of the season, receiving a call up to the England squad but unfortunately dropping out due to injury as Gareth Southgate picked his final squad.

Greenwood scored 12 goals in 52 appearances this season with over half coming in the second half of the campaign.

Fans of the Red Devils also went to Twitter to react to the wonderkid’s performances this season as well, saying how much the player deserves this.

The PFA Awards will take place on Sunday 6th June where we will find out who wins for this season.

There is certainly an excellent chance that both Fernandes and Greenwood will win.

Both players fully deserved the nomination with the Portuguese maestro arguably the league’s best performer by some margin.

Both have broken multiple records this season, have been a key part of United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and fully deserve the credit that the awards would bring.