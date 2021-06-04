Jadon Sancho deal close as Man United ready to meet Borussia Dortmund’s asking price

Manchester United have opened negotiations with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho and are ready to meet the asking price, according to a reliable source.

The transfer saga, that would see the right winger return to his home country after a sensational spell in Germany, has dragged on over a year but according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, United are now very confident of getting the deal done, even before the European Championships kick off in a week’s time.

‘Negotiations have begun in earnest over a price for the 21-year-old and United have been given encouragement that Borussia Dortmund will accept a lower amount than last summer’s asking price,’ Whitwell claims.

‘Discussions stalled 12 months ago when Dortmund demanded €120 million (£110 million) for the England winger, without room for manoeuvre, but multiple sources report a willingness to find a solution this time around.

‘There is still work to be done on the fee, with the two clubs apart on valuation at this stage.

‘It is believed United are prepared to commit £80 million – a total that was initially communicated in Germany as being amenable to Dortmund.

‘But the Bundesliga side are said to be holding out for an additional £20 million in achievable add-ons. That is not an insignificant gap.’

The fact is, as Whitwell says, if the only thing to be ironed out is the bonuses and add-ons, usually there is an excellent chance that a deal will be concluded.

The Athletic reporter also confirms that there is ‘an openness to compromise and Old Trafford sources sound positive at this stage.’

The player himself is reportedly keen on the move and all personal terms have been agreed since last summer, so there should be no hold up on that side.

‘Ideally, they would like to wrap up the signing before the European Championship starts next weekend but it is recognised that Sancho now having joined up with England has added complications.’

It would certainly be in everyone’s best interests for the deal to be wrapped up before the tournament. If he was to have a particularly good Euro2020, his price might go up or other clubs might come in for him. Chelsea are already reported to be knocking on the door.

From Dortmund’s point of view, getting the deal done early will give them a chance to get his replacement in early too.

It is probably the most positive bit of news on the Jadon Sancho saga since it began and United fans can now perhaps allow themselves to get excited once again about his arrival.