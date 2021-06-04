James Garner set to join Manchester United on their pre-season tour



Manchester United academy star James Garner‘s fine recent form has earned him a chance to prove to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he’s ready for the senior side.

Garner has been a shining star for Nottingham Forest this season after joining them on loan in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old started off with a loan move to London club Watford last summer, however after a switch of manager, he was frozen out of the side and so United recalled him and moved him on to Nottingham Forest.

Garner quickly established himself as a favourite at the City ground, scoring four goals in 20 appearances and showcasing who he is as a player.

According to Jonathan Shrager, the player will now have an opportunity on the pre-season tour to prove he is good enough to stay with the squad next term rather than returning out on loan.

At this moment in time, the plan is for James Garner to join #MUFC on their preseason tour before a decision is then made on whether he will go on loan again next season — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) June 3, 2021

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a normal, far-reaching pre-season tour this season and United are still considering their options for those all-important preparations.

Friendlies against Liverpool have been mooted along with short trips to Scandinavia and Malta.

Garner is therefore likely to only get the briefest of opportunities to stake his claim to stay with the seniors, but he does have one thing in his favour and that is his playing position.

The talented midfielder has been deployed regularly as a defensive midfielder and with United now looking for a specialist in that area, Solskjaer could see him as a potential long term replacement to Nemanja Matic.

The manager will, according to Shrager, take a look at him in the summer to assess whether he is ready to take on that role yet.

If not, a Premier League loan move would be the best option as it will give him experience of playing in the top division. However, given what happened at Watford, he may have to settle for another Championship loan in order to guarantee regular minutes.

Garner probably does deserve to be playing in the Premier League next season, whether it is at Old Trafford or as a loanee.