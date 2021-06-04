Marcus Rashford’s Jadon Sancho tweet sends Man United fans wild with excitement

Manchester United fans have been sent into euphoria after Marcus Rashford tweeted a photo of himself and Jadon Sancho with an intriguing comment.

United have been chasing Sancho for over a year now but as reported here earlier, talks with Borussia Dortmund over an £80 million move have now begun, with the club ‘optimistic’.

So Rashford’s tweet, with the comment ‘Little bro @Sanchooo10’, could be interpreted as a big hint that the deal is close to being done after months of frustration.

‘May enjoy each others company a bit more soon,’ replied one fan.

Other comments included:

‘Agent Rashford , bring him to Manchester’.

‘Can’t wait to watch you guys play every game this coming season together, tears in my eyes’.

‘He’s joining us’.

‘He’s coming to Manchester United’.

Rashford’s friendship with his England colleague could be one of the factors that makes this deal secure for the Red Devils.

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign him, but reports claim that his heart is set on an Old Trafford switch.

United are reportedly able to meet Dortmund’s asking price in terms of a flat fee and negotiations are continuing over bonus payments and add-ons.

All sides are reportedly keen to get a deal done before the Euros commence next week, but with only two days between the transfer window opening and the tournament beginning, the logistics will be challenging.

It is unlikely that Gareth Southgate would allow a member of his squad to leave the camp at that stage to undergo a medical, for example.

However, all signs coming out of Old Trafford are positive and Rashford’s tweet has certainly done nothing to dampen speculation.