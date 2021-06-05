Cristian Romero mess: Is Manchester United transfer possible?

Manchester United have reportedly taken a major step towards purchasing Atalanta’s Cristian Romero as they look to invest in their defence.

It’s believed the young centre-back has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s radar of late so it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see the transfer happen.

However, it has been claimed that players like Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Villareal’s Pau Torres are higher up on the wishlist.

They’re certainly names fans would prefer going for, especially the talented Frenchman who has always had links with a move to Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, it seems the Argentine has jumped the queue and it will be interesting to see how this transfer develops.

According to SportWitness, it will be ‘impossible’ for Atalanta to ignore the Red Devils’ alleged €45m bid for Romero so negotiations are expected to go smoothly.

The last time The Peoples Person covered interest in him, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed the club have only ever scouted him and not much more.

What adds to the confusing report is that Romero is actually a Juventus player on loan to Atalanta and his move being permanent hasn’t happened yet.

It’s understood the transfer will happen thanks to a clause in the loan deal that lets them purchase the player for €16m.

However, players transferring twice in the same window is remarkably rare and potentially impossible too.

If the above is true then Atalanta would be making a healthy profit if they’re buying Romero for €16m and selling him on instantly for €45m.

The complex situation gives weight to the belief this is a transfer that’s unlikely to happen, despite the noise from Italy.