Italian media convinced Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba will swap sides

The Italian media are growing more convinced and excited by the day that Paul Pogba might be on his way back to Juventus and that Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading in the opposite direction.

Pogba has returned as the prime target for Juve in their summer transfer plans under returning coach Max Allegri.

‘The dream remains Paul Pogba, the goal is a player with those characteristics,’ Corriere dello Sport claims.

Calciomercato.com’s Mario Scalcerte agrees, saying ‘I think Allegri would make a quick exchange with United between Pogba and Ronaldo.’

Gazzetta dello Sport has drawn parallels with the summer of 2016, when Pogba left Juventus for United.

‘Summer 2021 .. could have similarities with the dynamics experienced in 2016. Pogba, after the French European Championships, decided his future in the middle of the holidays together with his agent Mino Raiola, between July and August.

‘Pogba now seems to be in the closing credits [at United].’

Gazzetta believes that Ronaldo, too, will see out the Euros before making his move.

‘For now [he] remains focused on the European Championship to be defended in the Portugal shirt. He will only decide on the continuation of his career later, just like Pogba did in 2016.’

Meanwhile, Tuttosport have narrowed Ronaldo’s options down to either a Pogba swap or a PSG swap deal involving Mauro Icardi.

There seems an overall belief across the media in the Bel Paese that Ronaldo is set to leave. Rumours about him already having shipped his some or all of his luxury car collection out of Italy and that he has not appeared in the latest Jeep Compass 4xe Plug In Hybrid campaign are typical of the kind of story that is doing the rounds on a daily basis.

The general opinion coming out of Italy seems to be: Ronaldo is probably leaving for United or PSG. Allegri would not stand in his way. Juventus will breathe a sigh of relief when his wages are off the books.

As for Pogba, the mood is one of hope and speculation rather than anything concrete as yet. But there appears to be a twinkle in the Old Lady’s eye …